Bloomsburg, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will host a number of job fairs across the region in the upcoming weeks.

Columbia/Montour County

A job fair at the Columbia County Maintenance Office is for those who wish to start a career with PennDOT in Columbia and Montour County. The fair will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2.

The maintenance office is located at 45 Lunger Drive, Bloomsburg.

Current positions open in both counties include:

Transportation Equipment Operator Trainee

Transportation Equipment Operator A

Winter CDL Equipment Operators

Wastewater Treatment Plant Supervisor

For more information on the Columbia County job fair, visit employment.pa.gov or call (570) 387-4250.

Northumberland County

The Northumberland County job fair will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 3 at the Northumberland County Maintenance Office, 355 Dewart Street, Sunbury.

Current vacancies include:

Northumberland County – Transportation Equipment Operator Trainee, Transportation Equipment Operator A and Winter CDL Equipment Operators.

For more information, please call 570-286-7178.

Bradford County

The job fair will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, August 4 at the Bradford County Maintenance Office, 340 York Avenue, Towanda.

Current vacancies include:

Bradford County – Transportation Equipment Operator Trainee, Transportation Equipment Operator A, Winter CDL Equipment Operators, and Diesel Mechanic.

For more information, please call 570-265-2181.

For all job fairs...

Applicants for the Transportation Equipment Operator Trainee position must have a valid CDL permit by their first day of employment.

Applicants for Transportation Equipment Operator A positions must have a valid Pennsylvania CDL Class A or B with no restrictions. The positions also require a current medical examiner certificate.

Recruiters will be on hand at both fairs to discuss current and future openings for CDL operators.

On-the-spot applications will take place. Applicants for the Transportation Equipment Operator A positions must bring their current CDL license.

Internet-connected laptops and staff will be at the fair to help attendees use the new electronic job application system. Human Resources staff will also be available to discuss benefits and permanent employment opportunities.

