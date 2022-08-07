Laporte, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will host a job fair in Sullivan County in the coming weeks.

The job fair will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, August 18 at the Sullivan County Maintenance Office, 322 Park Street, Laporte.

Current vacancies include:

Sullivan County – Transportation Equipment Operator Trainee, Transportation Equipment Operator A and Winter CDL Equipment Operators.

For more information, please call 570-946-4031.

For all PennDOT job fairs...

Applicants for the Transportation Equipment Operator Trainee position must have a valid CDL permit by their first day of employment.

Applicants for Transportation Equipment Operator A positions must have a valid Pennsylvania CDL Class A or B with no restrictions. The positions also require a current medical examiner certificate.

Recruiters will be on hand at both fairs to discuss current and future openings for CDL operators.

On-the-spot applications will take place. Applicants for the Transportation Equipment Operator A positions must bring their current CDL license.

Internet-connected laptops and staff will be at the fair to help attendees use the new electronic job application system. Human Resources staff will also be available to discuss benefits and permanent employment opportunities.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.