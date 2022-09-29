Danville, Pa. - PennDOT is hosting a job fair for people seeking employment with the department in Montour County.
The job fair will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13 at the following location:
- Mausdale Construction Office, 65 Old Valley School Road, Danville, PA 17821 For more information, please call 570-387-4250.
Current vacancies include:
- Montour County – Transportation Equipment Operator Trainee, Transportation Equipment Operator A and Winter CDL Equipment Operators.
- Montour County – Wastewater Treatment Plant Supervisor
- Montour County – Custodial Worker 1
Recruiters will be available to discuss current and future openings within the commonwealth for CDL operators.
Applicants interested in the Transportation Equipment Operator Trainee position must have a valid CDL permit on their first day of employment. Applicants interested in the Transportation Equipment Operator A position must have a valid Pennsylvania (PA) CDL Class A or B with the air brake and manual transmission restrictions removed. These positions also require a current medical examiner certificate.
On-the-spot applications will take place. Applicants for the Transportation Equipment Operator A positions must bring their current CDL license.
Laptops and staff will be available to help interested participants navigate the application system. Human Resources staff will be on-hand to discuss benefit options and opportunities for permanent employment.