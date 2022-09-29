PennDOT_truck_generic_2022
Commonwealth Media Services

Danville, Pa. - PennDOT is hosting a job fair for people seeking employment with the department in Montour County.

The job fair will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13 at the following location:

  • Mausdale Construction Office, 65 Old Valley School Road, Danville, PA 17821 For more information, please call 570-387-4250.

Current vacancies include:

  • Montour County – Transportation Equipment Operator Trainee, Transportation Equipment Operator A and Winter CDL Equipment Operators.
  • Montour County – Wastewater Treatment Plant Supervisor
  • Montour County – Custodial Worker 1

Recruiters will be available to discuss current and future openings within the commonwealth for CDL operators.

Applicants interested in the Transportation Equipment Operator Trainee position must have a valid CDL permit on their first day of employment. Applicants interested in the Transportation Equipment Operator A position must have a valid Pennsylvania (PA) CDL Class A or B with the air brake and manual transmission restrictions removed. These positions also require a current medical examiner certificate.

On-the-spot applications will take place. Applicants for the Transportation Equipment Operator A positions must bring their current CDL license.

Laptops and staff will be available to help interested participants navigate the application system. Human Resources staff will be on-hand to discuss benefit options and opportunities for permanent employment.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.