Towanda, Pa. — PennDOT is hosting a job fair for people seeking employment with the department in Bradford County.

The job fair will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17 at the following location:

Bradford County Maintenance Office, 340 York Avenue, Towanda, PA 18848. For more information, please call 570-265-2181.

Current vacancies include:

Bradford County – Transportation Equipment Operator Trainee, Transportation Equipment Operator A, Welder, and Seasonal Winter Operators

Recruiters will be available to discuss current and future openings within the commonwealth for CDL operators. Applicants interested in the Transportation Equipment Operator Trainee positions must have a valid CDL permit on their first day of employment. Applicants interested in the Transportation Equipment Operator A positions must have a valid Pennsylvania (PA) CDL Class A or B with no restrictions. These positions also require a current medical examiner certificate.

On-the-spot applications will take place. Applicants for the Transportation Equipment Operator A must bring their current CDL license.

Laptops and staff will be available to help interested participants navigate the new electronic application system. Staff will be on hand to discuss opportunities for permanent employment.

