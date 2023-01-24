PennDOT has issued vehicle restrictions for the winter storm expected on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

Restrictions will be communicated via variable message boards, the 511PA traveler information website and smartphone apps. Motorists can also sign up for personalized alerts on the website.

A Tier 1 vehicle restriction will go into place at 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, in accordance with the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

Interstate 80 from I-79 to I-180

I-76 (PA Turnpike) from New Stanton to Breezewood

The entire length of I-99

A Tier 1 vehicle restriction will go into place at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25 in accordance with the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

I-80 from I-180 to the New Jersey border

I-81 from I-78 to the New York border

I-84, entire length

I-380, entire length

I-476 (PA Turnpike Northeast Extension) from I-78 to I-81 Clarks Summit

Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

Tractors without trailers

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers

Enclosed unloaded or lightly loaded cargo delivery trucks/box trucks that meet the definition of a CMV

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches

Motorcycles

PennDOT and PTC urge motorists to avoid travel if possible. If travel is necessary, use caution, reduce speeds and be aware of changing weather conditions.When winter weather occurs, drivers should extra cautious around operating snow-removal equipment.

When encountering a plow truck, drivers should:

Stay at least six car lengths behind an operating plow truck and remember that the main plow is wider than the truck.

Be alert since plow trucks generally travel much more slowly than other traffic.

When a plow truck is traveling toward you, move as far away from the center of the road as is safely possible, and remember that snow can obscure the actual snow plow width.

Never try to pass or get between several trucks plowing side by side in a "plow train." The weight of the snow thrown from the plow can quickly cause smaller vehicles to lose control, creating a hazard for nearby vehicles.

Never travel next to a plow truck since there are blind spots where the operator can't see, and they can occasionally be moved sideways when hitting drifts or heavy snowpack.

Keep your lights on to help the operator better see your vehicle. Also remember that under Pennsylvania state law, vehicle lights must be on every time a vehicle's wipers are on due to inclement weather.

Motorists are reminded the law requires drivers to remove accumulated ice or snow from their vehicle, including the hood, trunk, and roof within 24 hours after the storm has ended. This applies to all vehicles, including commercial vehicles. Drivers in violation of the law are subject to a fine of $50. Additionally, motorists can be cited up to $1,500 if snow or ice is dislodged and strikes another vehicle or pedestrian causing death or serious injury.

