Harrisburg, Pa. -- Plans for infrastructure development, including electric vehicle stations, continue to be works in progress. However, as PennDOT continues their planning, they are now looking for public input.

PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian will host a webinar discussing electric vehicle infrastructure on Wednesday, April 27 featuring Department of Environmental Protection officials. The live stream will take place from 2 to 3 p.m.

To join, register here. Additional information and the link to the registration page are available here under "National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program." In addition, registration or feedback can be submitted to ra-pdevcorridors@pa.gov.

The federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law set development in motion.

Part of the law invests in electric vehicle charging, which PennDOT intends to implement over a five year span; they will receive and distribute $171.5 million in formula funds for charging infrastructure. Plans for investing the funds must be submitted to the U.S. Department of Transportation by August 1.

The funding will expand electric vehicle charging along designated Alternative Fuel Corridors. Federal Alternative Fuel Corridor criteria have been updated this year to require charging stations no more than one mile from an Interstate exit or highway intersection (previously it was five miles), and no more than 50 miles apart. PennDOT is working on aligning all corridors to fit the new criteria.

Pennsylvania has over 1,700 miles of Alternative Fuel Corridors. If PennDOT fully stocks the Alternative Fuel Corridors, the state may then use leftover funds to build electric vehicle charging equipment on any public road or in any publicly available locations, including (but not limited to) parking facilities at public buildings, public schools, and parks.

Additional public feedback will be gathered on the draft plan in June.

