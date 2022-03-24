Harrisburg, Pa. -- Construction season is upon us, and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has highlighted 98 projects that will either start or continue this year in District 2, which covers Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter Counties.

Notable projects that will continue this year include:

Interstate 80/A18; Local interchange for Route 26/I-80 in Marion Township, Centre County; east of I-80 exit 161

I-80/B41; reconstruction of interchange on I-80 over Route 970 in Bradford Township, Clearfield County at exit 123

Route 64/N38; safety project to realign the Route 64/550 intersection (Nittany Valley Drive/Zion Road) in Walker Township, Centre County

Route 150/SIG; City of Lock Haven signals at 10 locations of signalized intersections and one unsignalized intersection at Main Street and Mill Street for pedestrian upgrades

Route 333/A08; Bridge improvements over tributary of Juniata River in Mifflin Borough, Juniata County

Route 4013/A03; Bridge replacement over Allegheny River in Allegany Township, Potter County

Route 144/A03; Bridge replacement over Ives Run in Abbott Township, Potter County

Projects that have started or will start this year:

Route 4004/A03; bridge replacement over Driftwood Branch of Sinnemahoning Creek in Shippen Township, Cameron County

Route 26/Route 45 intersection safety improvements in Ferguson Township, Centre County

Route 3014/153; highway restoration and drainage of Atherton Street; from Park Avenue to Westerly Parkway

Route 255/N47; safety improvement in the City of DuBois and Sandy Township; 11 signal locations

Route 64/A03; bridge replacement over Big Fishing Creek in Porter Township, Clinton County

Route 2023/A02; bridge repair to Oriental covered bridge over Mahantango Creek in Susquehanna Township, Juniata County

Elm Street bridge; local bridge replacement project over east branch of Tunungwant Creek in City of Bradford, McKean County

Route 219/537; highway restoration in the City of Bradford, Bradford Township, and Foster Township, McKean County

Route 22/721; highway resurfacing in Oliver Township, Granville Township, and McVeytown Borough in Mifflin County

Route 1005/720 Valley Street; Electric Avenue; highway resurfacing/betterment project from Electric Avenue to Market Street in Lewistown Borough, Mifflin County

Route 6/626; resurfacing project in Roulette Township, Potter County from McKean County line to Fishing Creek

Several of the projects are supported or accelerated by the recent Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, which is distributing at least $22 million in additional funding to Metropolitan and Rural Planning Partners. Recipients include North Central PA Regional Planning and Development Commission and SEDA-COG.

As construction projects are underway, travelers can expect to see work zones and are urged to remember the safety of themselves and highway workers. Motorists should drive the posted speed limit, turn on headlights, and pay attention to signs and flaggers. In high traffic areas, motorists are encouraged to use both lanes and take turns entering the merge point.



