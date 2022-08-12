traffic

South Williamsport, Pa. — The greater Williamsport area will see traffic delays over the next two weeks as the Little League World Series commences.

PennDOT recommends that motorists plan for delays along Interstate 180 east- and westbound, Route 220 northbound, and Route 15 north- and southbound in Lycoming County.

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns, slow-moving or stopped vehicles, and especially be on the alert for pedestrians crossing streets and highways.

To view conditions on major roadways in real time, check the free 511 PA service via the web or the 511 smartphone app. 

