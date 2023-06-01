Updated June 1, 3 p.m.

If you're traveling Interstate 80 westbound, be on alert for delays due to an embankment stabilization project in Hemlock Township, Columbia County, according to PennDOT.

Expect the right (driving) lane to be restricted near mile marker 235, which is approximately 1.5 miles west of Exit 236 (Bloomsburg / Lightstreet / Route 487).

As of 1:55 p.m. on Thursday, June 1, traffic was backed up approximately 1.5 miles from the construction area.

Delays are expected, especially during the peak traffic hours of 2 to 6 p.m. There may be residual delays into the evening hours.

PennDOT urges drivers to slow down, drive with caution, watch for possible lane changes, and be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.

Work continues next week

A lane closure will continue next week on Interstate 80 westbound. Approximately a half-mile of the right (driving) lane will be closed near mile marker 235.

The week of Monday, June 5, the contractor, New Enterprise Stone and Lime, Co., will continue work on an embankment stabilization project.

Traffic Impacts

Interstate 80 westbound right (driving) lane to be closed for 0.5 mile.

Interstate 80 westbound on-ramp from Route 487 (Lightstreet) will be closed.

Route 487 to Interstate 80 westbound detour

Route 487 northbound traffic to Interstate 80 westbound will use Route 487 to Bloomsburg, Route 42 to Interstate 80 westbound (Red Detour).

Route 487 southbound traffic to Interstate 80 westbound will use an alternate route.

Work will be performed 24-hours a day, seven days a week, according to PennDOT.

Work includes driving steel piles for embankment protection near Fishing Creek. PennDOT said the project is expected to be completed by July of 2023, weather permitting.

