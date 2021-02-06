Harrisburg, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is urging Pennsylvanians to arrange designated drivers ahead of Sunday's showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The advisory coincides with a national impaired driving enforcement campaign running through February 7.

“Impaired driver crashes are especially frustrating because they are 100 percent preventable,” said Tom Zurat, PennDOT District Executive. “Make good decisions, choose a designated driver and everyone gets to enjoy the game safely.”

While party plans for the big game may be different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, PennDOT urges responsible party hosting.

If you’re the designated driver, take the job seriously. Enjoy the food but not the booze. If you’re hosting the party, ask guests to pace themselves, enjoy the food, and drink plenty of water. Party hosts should also help their designated drivers out by serving some non-alcoholic drinks.

If you know someone has been drinking and they try to leave, take their keys and help them get home safely or offer to let them spend the night.

According to 2020 preliminary PennDOT data, there were 16 drinking driver crashes statewide from 6 p.m. Super Bowl Sunday to 6 a.m. the following morning, a decrease from 2019. There were no fatalities in those crashes.