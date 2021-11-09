Harrisburg -- All Pennsylvania Department of Transportation driver's license and photo centers, including the Riverfront Office Center in Harrisburg, will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day.

Online services will still be available through dmv.pa.gov. The website has all forms, publications, and driving manuals as well as license, photo ID, and vehicle registration renewals; driver history services; changes of address; license and vehicle registration restoration letters; fee payments; license and ID duplicate orders; and driving exam scheduling.

A complete listing of PennDOT driver and photo license center closings in 2021 is available online.