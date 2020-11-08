Harrisburg, Pa. –The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced that all driver's license and photo centers, including the Riverfront Office Center in Harrisburg, will be closed Wednesday, November 11, in observance of Veterans Day.

As always, online driver and vehicle services are still available at all times. Forms, publications, driver training manuals, and services including ID and vehicle registration renewals, driver-history services, changes of address, license and registration restoration letters, fee payments, ID and license duplicate orders, and driving exam scheduling are all available at www.dmv.pa.gov.