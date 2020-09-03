Harrisburg, Pa. -- All Pennsylvania Department of Transportation driver's license and photo centers, including the Riverfront Office Center in Harrisburg, will be closed on Saturday, September 5, through Monday, September 7, in observance of Labor Day.

Customers may still obtain a variety of products and services, including all forms, publications, and driver training manuals, through the PennDOT DMV website.

Online services include driver’s license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; driver license and photo ID duplicates; and driver exam scheduling.