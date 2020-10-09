Harrisburg, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will close all driver's license and photo centers, including the Riverfront Office Center in Harrisburg, from Saturday, October 10 through Monday, October 12 in observance of Columbus Day.

Products and services such as forms, publications, driver training manuals, renewals, driver-history changes, changes of address, restoration letters, fee payments, duplicate ID or license orders, and driving exam scheduling will remain available online at dmv.pa.gov.