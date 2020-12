Harrisburg, Pa. – All PennDOT driver's license and photo centers, including the Riverfront Office Center in Harrisburg, will be closed on Friday, December 5 in observance of the Christmas holiday. All license and photo center locations will close at 12:15 p.m. on Thursday.

As always, various services and materials including forms, driver training manuals, renewals, driver exam scheduling, license or ID duplicate orders, and fee payments are available any time on dmv.pa.gov.