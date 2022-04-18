Montoursville, Pa. – With wintry winds and snow in the forecast this afternoon, PennDOT is reminding motorists in north central Pennsylvania to slow down, pay attention and use caution on area roadways, especially during snow squalls or low-visibility conditions that may occur.

While avoiding or delaying unnecessary travel during winter storms is the safest choice, PennDOT offers this advice if motorists must travel and encounter snow squalls or blowing or drifting snow:

• Slow down gradually and drive at a speed that suits conditions.

• Turn on your headlights. If caught in a snow squall, turn on your hazard lights.

• Stay in your lane and increase your following distance.

• Stay alert, keep looking as far ahead as possible and be patient.

• Do not drive distracted; your full attention is required.

• Use your defroster and wipers.

• Keep windows and mirrors free of snow and ice.

• During whiteouts, come to a complete stop only when you can safely pull off the roadway.

• Do not stop in the flow of traffic since this could cause a chain-reaction collision.

• Do not pass a vehicle moving slowly or speed up to get away from a vehicle that is following too closely.

• Always buckle up and never drive impaired.

With freezing temperatures, roads that look wet may actually be icy, and extra caution is needed when approaching bridges and highway ramps where ice can form without warning. Motorists should leave plenty of space when following a truck that is plowing or spreading winter materials.

While precipitation is falling, PennDOT will have crews treating roadways around the clock, but the department aims to keep the roads passable rather than completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways through the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

