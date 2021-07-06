Montoursville, Pa. - Scott Posey, Transportation Construction Inspector (TCI) in the Construction Unit, has been named PennDOT's District 3 Employee of the Month.

As a TCI, Scott ensures the Department's specifications and policies are being followed on all contracted construction projects.

Scott is responsible for safe work zones, reading and interpreting project plans, obtaining proper representative samples from incorporated materials on projects, and tracking and making daily payments for work completed.

During the 2020 construction season, Scott served as the lead inspector for a seven-mile long paving project in Columbia County. He was solely responsible for handling the large amount of material sampling on this project. After completion, the project was awarded with a national paving award.

In the winter of 2020-2021, Scott divided his time in the Systematic Technique to Analyze and Manage Pennsylvania’s Pavements unit while also inspecting the District Wide Reimbursable Activity Report projects. He handled both assignments with exceptional results. Recently, the Regional Traffic Management Center provided a formal letter thanking Scott for his notification of work necessary for Regional Center Road System updates, noting his timeliness and accuracy.

Scott is very conscientious about his work and the results of his work reflect his focus. He is well liked by his peers and is always willing to assist others where needed. His energetic attitude and willingness to take on more projects makes him an asset to the District and PennDOT has a whole. Scott has a strong work ethic and is always willing to do more than what is asked of him.

A five-year PennDOT employee, Scott lives in Columbia County with his wife Jan and their son Ty. Scott enjoys supporting his son’s extracurricular activities such as flying aircraft and watching him win competitive shooting matches. When Scott is not watching his son win a World Open event, you can catch him fishing, hunting, or running his retrievers in hunt test matches up and down the east coast.

Congratulations to Scott Posey the district office Employee of the Month for July 2021!