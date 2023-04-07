Montoursville, Pa. — Jeff Noble, a supervisor in the Permits Unit in PennDOT District 3, has earned the title of Employee of the Quarter.

Jeff is directly responsible for reviewing all Highway Occupancy Permits that are submitted to the District 3 office, which covers Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, and Union Counties.

Jeff independently addresses applicant/permittee questions as they arise. His duties require him to have a thorough understanding and ability to interpret and explain relevant federal and state laws. He is the region's primary contact for the permit team regarding all customer care concerns while handling various other duties.

Over the last few months, Jeff has served as the sole supervisor in the Permits Unit after one of his colleagues retired. During that time, he has gone above and beyond to support multiple areas that he does not usually cover. Jeff has shown that he is a huge asset to the District and the Department by deftly handling the increased workload.

In addition to currently being the only supervisor covering nine counties, Jeff has continued to train new hires in the unit and ensure that all permits are reviewed and processed within 30 days per District policy. Jeff’s willingness to go above and beyond is helping to maintain high standards throughout the District. Jeff continues to lead his team and always maintains a good attitude.

Jeff has been with PennDOT for 25 years and lives in Turbotville. In his spare time, Jeff enjoys camping and hunting.

Congratulations to Jeff Noble, the PennDOT District 3 Employee of the Quarter!

