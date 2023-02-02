Montoursville, Pa. — Sheena Shannon, clerk for the district's construction unit, has earned the title of PennDOT District 3's Employee of the Year for 2022.

Shannon is a worker who always comes to work with a smile and is easy to get along with, say her coworkers.

Sheena's duties include coordinating construction unit travel arrangements; producing letters; filing documents; answering phones; manning the reception desk; processing mail; organizing calendars; scheduling meetings; taking meeting minutes; creating and sending emails; and reviewing district memorandums.

In addition, Sheena is part of the district's editorial review team, which compiles transportation-related news articles that are posted on the PennDOT website and sent to regional media websites. She also distributes links to articles to district staff and the Central Press Office.

During the summer of 2021, Sheena was instrumental in the development of a rotational calendar assignment for clerical staff to cover the reception area. She has also taken on the task of power user for travel for the district, which entails extensive training and policy knowledge for travel.

During the fall and winter months, Sheena works with construction personnel to prepare and organize the Construction Winter School program that District 3 holds for staff and contractors to help prepare them for the upcoming construction season.

Sheena assists in the organization of the annual Santa Visit and Easter Egg Hunt for the children of District 3 employees. In the last two years, she organized virtual Santa Visits to make sure that children were still able to visit with Santa.

Sheena is very knowledgeable and performs her work with energy and enthusiasm. She completes tasks on time and is very efficient in dealing with the teams within the Construction Unit and the public. She has a pleasant demeanor and gets along well with her coworkers. Sheena always comes to work with a smile.

Sheena is a 17-year employee with PennDOT. She lives in Montoursville with her husband Shawn and sons Bryson and Brennan. In her spare time, she enjoys working on projects with her husband and spending time with her family.

