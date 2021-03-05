Montoursville, Pa. – Timothy Sullivan, Jr., Transportation Construction Inspector, has been named the district office Employee of the Month for March 2021. His duties include ensuring the Department's specifications and policies on contracted construction projects by ensuring safe work zones, tracking daily payments for work, interpreting plans, and ensuring compliance with contract documents.

During the winter months, Tim drafts traffic control plans for projects designed by the Construction Design Services (CDS) Unit. On top of his regular duties, he goes above and beyond his normal assignments by completing CADD work for projects within the unit. He has also learned the PA One Call system and submits all PA One Call serial numbers for the projects being designed in the CDS Unit. Tim’s contributions to the CDS unit have been critical to the delivery of approximately $10 million worth of future construction projects in District 3.

Tim has not allowed telework to limit his work quality or timeliness of his projects. With challenging internet access at home, Tim has had to use his iPad as a hot spot while working remotely to complete his work, which is always completed on time.

Tim has excellent communication skills, keeps his chain of command up to date on all assignments he is working on, is dedicated to the Department, and is highly respected by his co-workers.

He is a three-year employee of PennDOT. He resides in Cogan Station with his beautiful wife Terilee and their two dogs, Cooper and Opie. Tim enjoys hiking, hunting, homebrewing with his father, riding four-wheelers with his wife, working in his yard and wood working.

Congratulations to Tim Sullivan, Jr., the district office Employee of the Month for March 2021!