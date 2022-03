Montoursville, Pa. -- Sheena Shannon, a clerk for the district's construction unit, has been selected as PennDOT District 3's Employee of the Month for March, 2022.

Her job involves coordinating unit travel arrangements, producing letters for signing, filing documents, answering phones, covering the reception desk, processing mail, organizing calendars, scheduling meetings, taking minutes, emailing, and reviewing District memoranda.

Sheena is also part of the district’s editorial review team. The team is responsible for compiling transportation-related news articles that appear online and on regional media websites and sending links to those articles to district staff and the Central Press Office.

This summer, Sheena was instrumental in the development of a rotational calendar assignment for clerical staff to cover the reception area. She has also taken on the task of serving as power user for travel for the district which entails extensive training and policy knowledge for travel.

During the fall and winter months, Sheena works with construction personnel to prepare and organize the Construction Winter School program that District 3 holds for staff and contractors, helping to prepare them for the upcoming construction season.

Sheena assists in the organization of the annual Santa Visit and Easter Egg Hunt for the children of District 3 employees. During the last two years she organized virtual Santa Visits to make sure the children were still able to visit with Santa despite COVID restrictions.

Sheena is very knowledgeable and performs her work with energy and enthusiasm. She completes tasks on time and is very efficient in dealing with the teams within the Construction Unit and with the public. She has a pleasant demeanor and gets along well with her co-workers. Sheena always comes to work with a smile.

Sheena is a 17-year employee with PennDOT. She lives in Montoursville with her husband Shawn and sons Bryson and Brennan. In her spare time, she enjoys working on projects with her husband and spending time with her family.

Congratulations to Sheena Shannon, the district office Employee of the Month for March 2022!