Loyalsock Township, Pa. – Chad Lutz, an Assistant Roadways Management System (RMS) Coordinator with the Maintenance Unit in District 3, has been selected as the district's PennDOT Employee of the Month. In his current role, he completes many GIS maps for various district units including county snow maps and district-wide crew maps.

This year, Chad assisted in creating the snow route contingency plan for each county organization to assist in planning and combination of snow routes when necessary. In addition to his everyday duties, he assisted with the Systematic Technique to Analyze and Manage Pennsylvania's Pavements (STAMPP) program. He helped by conducting field drainage surveys for all of District 3's counties. Normally the surveys are conducted by summer interns, but there were no internships this summer due to COVID-19.

Chad is known for his excellent work products, his positive attitude, and his inclination to help co-workers when possible. His willingness to accept challenges, learn new processes, and assist where needed is an asset to the Maintenance Unit and District 3.

Chad served as a Government Service Intern with PennDOT District 1 during the summers of 2011-2014. He then began his permanent employment with the department as a Roadway Programs Technician 1 in District 1 in December 2016, transferring to District 3 for his current position in May 2018.

Chad lives in Loyalsock Township. In his spare time, he enjoys video gaming and cross-stitch.

Congratulations to Chad Lutz, the Employee of the Month for December 2020!