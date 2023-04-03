Harrisburg, Pa. — PennDOT has issued a reminder to all political office candidates that campaign signs cannot be placed within the right-of-way along state road, interstate, expressway, and other limited access highways. In addition, signs cannot be attached to light or signal posts, guide rails, or other traffic control devices.

Any sign placed in an illegal location can be removed at any time by PennDOT. Confiscated signs will be stored at the PennDOT county maintenance office for 30 days. If they are not claimed within this time, they will be thrown away.

Campaign signs placed along roadways may pose the following risks:

Obstructing vision

Possible harm to animals (wire posts can cause cuts, or plastic from signs may be eaten by an animal)

Plastic signs that fall off of their posts can clog drains

Wire posts can cause safety hazards as roadside vegetation is cut

