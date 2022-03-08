PennDOT said it will be pre-treating major roads in advance of the winter weather in the forecast for this week, according to a news release.

Watch for anti-icing trucks along high-volume roads in the PennDOT District 3 region in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, and Union counties.

Anti-icing involves wetting the highway with salt brine before a storm's arrival. The solution lowers the freezing point of water and slows or prevents ice from forming a bond with the pavement during the early stages of a storm.

The salt brine is spread from sprayers attached to the brine tank on PennDOT trucks. The trucks have signs on the backs indicating their purpose. Track the location of PennDOT plow trucks on www.511PA.com.

While precipitation is falling, PennDOT will have crews treating roadways around the clock, but the department aims to keep the roads passable rather than completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT said their workers will continue to treat roadways through the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

With freezing temperatures, roads that look wet may actually be icy. Use extra caution when approaching bridges and highway ramps where ice can form without warning. Leave plenty of space when following a truck that is plowing or spreading winter materials.



