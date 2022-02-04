Williamsport, Pa. -- Katie VanNoy has been named PennDOT District 3 Employee of the Month for February 2022. She started her PennDOT career as the district office receptionist before being promoted to a clerk typist III in the human resource office as time management coordinator for the district.

Katie has assisted numerous employees as they navigated the electronic time management system. She ensured that all payroll and time management system entries matched, avoiding potential paycheck errors.

This past year, Katie identified and notified multiple employees of possible fraudulent unemployment claims being opened in their names. This attention to detail, timely notification, and guidance to employees helped save the Commonwealth money as well as any frustration for seasonal employees applying for benefits.

Katie was recently promoted to a Human Resource Assistant 2 position but continued to maintain her work as the time management coordinator until a replacement was hired. Currently, Katie is assisting in the training of her replacement while also learning a new position.

Since her first day, Katie has had an excellent work ethic and was always willing to help others. She is willing to take on new responsibilities and perform additional duties when needed.

Katie is a 4-year employee with PennDOT. She lives in Williamsport with her husband with whom she enjoys hiking/backpacking as well as spending time with family and friends. Katie additionally has interests in playing volleyball, gardening, and photography. In her spare time, Katie volunteers at the American Rescue Workers after work.

Congratulations to Katie VanNoy, the district office Employee of the Month for February 2022!