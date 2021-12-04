Montoursville -- Lance Lepley, engineer in the district's bridge design unit, has been selected as the last PennDOT District 3 employee of the Month for December 2021.

Lance works on designing bridge projects, helps with drafting, and works on a rotation to review Automated Permit Routing Analysis System (APRAS) hauling permits. He is also responsible for addressing bridge concerns as they arise.

In addition to his regular duties, Lance works with Civil Engineer Trainees and Engineering Technicians that rotate into the bridge design unit to train them in various aspects of bridge design, including how to draft and design box culverts.

Recently there was a concern that a restriction in the APRAS system was not working properly and was not flagging loads that were too wide and tall for a structure. Lance volunteered to help look through over 300 hauling permits to make sure no loads were automatically approved that shouldn't have been.

Lance is well-respected by his co-workers and goes above and beyond his duties as a bridge engineer. He is willing to do whatever is asked of him, volunteers to assist others, and his willingness to train others makes him a valuable asset to the district and the department.

Lance is a 21-year PennDOT employee who lives with his daughters.

Congratulations to Lance Lepley, the district office Employee of the Month for December 2021!