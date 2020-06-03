Montoursville -- Congratulations to Chad Robbins, PennDOT District 3's Employee of the Month for June, 2020! Chad is currently working as a Highway Designer in the Roadway Design Unit. He serves as a liaison between the roadway and bridge unit, reviewing roadway designs for conformity to design standards while remedying conflicts.

While teleworking, Chad identified an issue and coordinated with coworkers in the construction design unit and the department’s IT unit to find a solutiion, allowing the system to complete a multi-project plan to be advertised on schedule. He shared his findings with fellow employees so that similar problems may be avoided or more easily identified in the future.

Chad has a strong background in construction, which he applies to projects and his role on the estimating committee. He works well with others and is known to be a team player, assisting with projects that are not assigned to him while he continues with his own workload.

He has also worked with other design units to complete special projects that involve limited funding and tight constraints. His work ethic and willingness to work overtime to meet established dates for planned projects, special projects, or flood restoration work has been instrumental to the success of the Department of Transportation and District 3. Chad is a respected employee within the design team as well as a mentor to new employees.

Chad, a 12-year employee of PennDOT, lives in Bloomsburg with his wife Amanda and their three children. He enjoys taking care of his health by working out at his local CrossFit gym.

“I think we should all strive to learn and apply new things, even if they are hard. Fitness is just one avenue,” says Chad.