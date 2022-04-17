Montoursville, Pa. — Ahead of construction season, PennDOT District 3 is highlighting its 75 projects that are scheduled to start or continue this year within its nine-county area. This year's road work is expected to rehabilitate, reconstruct, and resurface 185 miles of highway in addition to its 47 bridge projects.

District 3 includes Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, and Union County.

Related reading: PennDOT highlights road projects to watch during construction season

The District also discussed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and its funding allocations. This year, the law will bring at least $27.2 million in funding to the district, which will be distributed by both the department and its local Metropolitan and Rural Planning Organization partners:

Northern Tier Regional Planning and Development Commission will receive at least $9.6

SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) will receive at least $11.5 million

Williamsport Area Transportation Study will receive at least $6 million

Continuing projects in 2022

The Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation project in Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties*

Route 199 reconstruction from Satterlee Street to the New York state line in Athens and Sayre boroughs in Bradford County

Route 11 reconstruction from East Main Street to Sixth Street, resurfacing from East Sixth Street to Park Street, and repair and install sidewalk and new lighting along Routes 11 and 387 from the First Columbia Bank driveway south to the Town Park Village Apartments in the Town of Bloomsburg, Columbia County

Route 11 resurfacing from Route 15 to the Union County line in Monroe Township, Snyder County

Route 220 safety, access management and bridge improvements from Route 287 in Piatt Township to Route 2014 (West Fourth Street) ramp in Woodward Township, Lycoming County

Route 2014 resurfacing and constructing new ADA ramps from Seventh Street to Campbell Street, Campbell Street between Fourth and Third Streets, and Third Street from Campbell Street to State Street. Resurfacing Route 2023 (Market Street) from Third Street to the bridge, Route 2089 (Hepburn Street) from Via Bella Street to Third Street, and Route 3012 (Ridge Avenue) from Fourth Street to Follow Hollow Road in the City of Williamsport, Lycoming County

Route 414 soil slide repair east of the Village of Blackwell in Morris Township, Tioga County

New projects beginning in 2022

Route 6 resurfacing and widening from Wonder View Lane to Sugar creek in North Towanda Township, Bradford County

Bridge painting projects on Route 1041 (James Street) over the north branch of the Susquehanna River in Wysox and North Towanda Township and Route 6 over Mill Creek in West Burlington Township, Bradford County

Route 14 restoration from Windfall Road to Tennessee Gas Road in Alba Borough and Troy Township, Bradford County

Route 339 resurfacing and widening from Smith Hollow Road to Nescopeck Borough, Columbia County

Route 220 bridge improvement project of six bridges (two over Antlers Lane, two over Ramp A to West Fourth Street and two over the SEDA-COG railroad tracts) in the City of Williamsport, Lycoming County

Route 405 (Water Street) bridge replacement over Glade Run, intersection realignment at Water Street and Route 2014 (Main Street), and mill and overlay from the intersection to the river bridge in the Borough of Muncy, Lycoming County

Route 2039 (Warrensville Road) embankment stabilization at Lick Run Road in Loyalsock and Eldred Townships, Lycoming County

Route 54 resurfacing and slope repairs from the Montour County line to Boyd Station in Riverside Borough and Rush Township, Northumberland County

Route 104 bridge rehabilitation over Mohantango Creek in Chapman Township, Snyder County

Route 154 repair of a soil slide at World’s End State Park in Forks Township, Sullivan County

Route 220 resurface from Old Route 220 to Route 42 in Laporte Township, Sullivan County

Route 6 bridge replacement over Phoenix Run in Gaines Township, Tioga County

Route 49 bridge preservation of the bridge over Baldwin Creek in Lawrence Township, Tioga County

Route 15 bridge preservation of the bridge over Mill Creek in Tioga Township, Tioga County

*The Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project continues to progress, which will address safety and congestion concerns on the Route 11/15 corridor in Northumberland, Snyder, and Union counties. Three of the four contracts have been completed with the Northern Section, which will connect Route 15 at Winfield to the existing four-lane highway south of Route 45/147 interchange, anticipated to open later this year.

The project is divided into Northern and Southern Sections. The Southern Section project involves the construction of roughly 6-miles of new four-lane, limited-access highway connecting Route 11/15 north of Selinsgrove to Route 15 (and the CSVT Northern Section) south of Winfield, Snyder County.

Construction is estimated to cost $360 million and is planned to be completed through three contracts. Contract one, earthwork, was advertised and the apparent low bid was $115 million submitted by Trumbull Corporation of Pittsburgh on March 31.

Final design work is ongoing to develop plans for the second and third construction contracts which will primarily involve structures and pavement, respectively, and will be advertised in the future.

As construction projects are underway, travelers are urged to keep in mind the safety of themselves, fellow motorists, and highway workers. When encountering a work zone, drive the posted speed limit, turn on your headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers, and avoid all distractions.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.