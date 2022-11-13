Montoursville, Pa. — Aggressive driving behaviors are significant contributing factors towards crashes and deaths on roadways. To help dissuade people from participating in these risky behaviors, municipal police departments across the state have been conducting high-visibility enforcement.

According to PennDOT 2021 data, aggressive driving was a contributing factor in 6,206 crashes last year with 126 fatalities and 481 suspected serious injuries. In Centre County, aggressive driving behaviors were a contributing factor in 53 percent of crashes in 2021.

About 300 municipal police departments and Pennsylvania State Police are participating in enforcement efforts, especially on roadways known to have high numbers of aggressive driving-related crashes.

The latest wave of enforcement has focused on speeding, tailgating, and violations of the Move Over Law. The Move Over Law, which was updated in 2021, requires drivers who are approaching an emergency response area and are unable to safely merge into a lane away from the area to pass the emergency response zone at a speed of no more than 20 miles per hour less than the posted speed limit, moving at a reasonably slow pace for safe passing.

Emergency response areas are defined as areas where an emergency vehicle has its lights flashing or where road crews or emergency responders have lit flares, posted signs, or otherwise tried to warn travelers.

The 2021 modification to the Move Over Law gives drivers "points" for failing to merge to a lane away from an emergency response area when possible. A driver receives two points for failure to merge, with fines set to $500 for first-time offenders, $1,000 for second offense, and $2,000 for subsequent offenses. Third or greater offenses require a 90-day license suspension.

The latest enforcement wave began on Monday, October 24 and will continue through Sunday, November 13.

Drivers should also remember that school bus stopping law requires motorists to stop at least 10 feet away from a bus with its red light flashing and stop arm extended. Motorists meeting or overtaking a stopped bus or approaching an intersection with a stopped bus must stop until the red lights stop flashing, the stop arm is withdrawn, and all children have safely boarded or left the bus.

If there is a physical barrier between oncoming traffic and a bus such as a concrete median or guide rail, motorists in opposing lanes can proceed without stopping.

