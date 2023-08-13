South Williamsport, Pa. — PennDOT has added Little League features to its 511PA page and app, providing travelers with up to date traffic info.

The new feature provides real-time travel and alternate route information to help minimize traffic congestion for those traveling to the series. Plan ahead using this link.

PennDOT has also updated the 511PA Travel Links page to include instructions for reporting concerns about human trafficking. Report suspected human trafficking via the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) tipline at 888-292-1919 or tips@pa.gov.

511PA also includes more information with recommendations from PSP on how to recognize and report suspected human trafficking. The 511PA mobile app and phone service have also been updated to provide travelers easy access for reporting suspected human trafficking activity.

511PA is available online or through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

The page includes the average travel time for the primary route as well as one or two alternate routes. Users can see incidents, construction, weather forecasts and alerts, traffic cameras, and traffic speeds on the map.

Travel times and alerts will be featured for Route 15 south to Route 220 to Market Street (from north); Route 15 north (from south); Interstate 80 east to Route 220 north to Market Street (from west); and I-80 west to Route 15 north (from east).

PennDOT's Central Region Traffic Management Center is also supporting the Little League World Series by posting real-time travel information on dynamic message signs and transmitting audio messages on highway advisory radio systems to assist travelers.

