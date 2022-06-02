Reprinted from PA Environment Digest

On May 26, Penn State University and the Department of Environmental Protection released a new study of spreading conventional oil and gas wastewater on unpaved roads by Penn State researchers, who found the wastewater running off the roadways after spreading contains concentrations of barium, strontium, lithium, iron, manganese that exceed human-health based criteria and levels of radioactive radium that exceed industrial discharge standards.

The study also found the wastewater is only about as effective as rainwater at controlling dust, but worse for the environment.

“The ineffectiveness and potential pollution of wastewater spreading make the practice an unsuitable alternative for dust suppression on Pennsylvania roads, the team reported to the DEP’s Office of Oil and Gas Management. “

Using oil and gas wastewater from conventional wells to control dust was considered a beneficial use of the residual waste on the state’s 25,000 miles of dirt and gravel roads, since it was thought to have a chemical composition and behavior similar to commercial dust suppression products.

A previous 2021 study, also conducted by Penn State researchers, indicated otherwise.

This new study, partly funded by the DEP, reinforced those conclusions in the 2021 study, while also finding that the rain runoff from roads treated by any dust suppression method contained contaminants that could pollute nearby water sources.

“We know that road dust poses both a safety hazard for people driving through it and a health hazard for people breathing it in, so dust suppressants are absolutely needed,” said co-lead author Dr. William Burgos, professor of environmental engineering. “While we must be willing to accept the tradeoffs between the benefits of dust suppression and the drawback of the environmental impacts, this research has found that oil and gas wastewaters only provide drawbacks.”

[Note: The conclusions in this new report and others point to the fact that the only real purpose of road dumping this wastewater is for waste disposal by the industry.

[DEP already designates the 84 municipalities that allow dumping of conventional oil and gas wastewater on their roads as “waste facilities.” Read more here.]

Methodology

The report summarized the results of two laboratory-scale studies comparing samples of oil and gas wastewater from conventional wells to the commercially available calcium chloride dust suppressant and the organic alternative of soybean oil.

In one set of laboratory experiments designed to study the impact of rain runoff after dust suppression, researchers found that every suppressant tested leached contaminants in proportion to its chemical composition.

The runoff from roadbeds treated with calcium chloride, a commercial suppressant, contained the highest concentrations of chlorides and other potential contaminants related to the salinization of freshwater resources.

The runoff from roadbeds treated with oil and gas wastewater also contained chlorides, as well as high concentrations of sodium and even radium — a known carcinogen that is often pulled to the surface through wastewater when oil and gas is extracted from the Earth.

Human Health Concerns

“After a dust suppressant is applied to a road, the first rainfall begins to wash it off the surface,” said co-lead author Nathaniel Warner, assistant professor of environmental engineering. “The research found that the runoff contains high concentrations of whatever is put on the road and could cause problems in nearby water — the sodium, chlorides and particularly the radium are all of serious concern.”

“First-flush concentrations of barium, strontium, lithium, iron, and manganese in the runoff exceeded corresponding human-health based criteria.”

“Contaminants of interest related to salinization of freshwater resources include electrical conductivity, total dissolved solids (TDS), chloride, and bromide.

Contaminants of interest related to human health include combined radioactive radium (226Ra + 228Ra), barium, strontium, lithium, iron, and manganese.”

The report said...

