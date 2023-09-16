State College, Pa. — A 20-year-old Penn State student was arrested Thursday on a vehicular homicide charge for allegedly running over a fellow student.

Lovisa Arnesson-Cronhamre, 25, of Sweden was jogging on the sidewalk of East Park Avenue on Tuesday around 8 p.m. when she was hit by a vehicle, according to police.

The driver of the vehicle, Ahmed M. Alqubaisi, 20, of the United Arab Emirates, was speeding when he crossed through traffic and left the roadway. The road conditions were wet due to rain, police reported.

The woman was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center and then transported to the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Altoona, according to police.

Lovisa suffered a brain bleed, broken neck, shattered right arm, and a left foot that was broken and "separated" from her leg, police reported. She did not survive her injuries sustained in the crash.

Alcohol and/or drug use is not believed to be a factor in this crash, according to police.

Alqubaisi is facing various charges in connection with the crash, including homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment, careless driving, and speeding.

He was arraigned on his charges and denied bail.

State College Police are urging anyone who may have video, may have witnessed, or may have relevant information regarding this incident to contact the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150, by email or submit an anonymous tip through our website.

