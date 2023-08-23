Researchers are looking into ways to reduce methane that is naturally produced by cows during digestion.

Cows and other ruminant animals naturally produce methane during digestion, releasing a portion of methane into the atmosphere with each feed.

The amount of methane released can vary by animal, depending upon the feed they are given and how they digest it. After food is ingested, the release can occur through exhaling or burping.

Methane release from livestock represents 32.4% of greenhouse gas emissions from the agriculture sector, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Beef cattle contribute 71% to agriculture's total methane release, while dairy cattle contribute 25%.

Methane traps more heat in the atmosphere per molecule than carbon dioxide, making it 80 times more potent than carbon dioxide in the first 20 years after it is emitted.

The EPA estimates that the agriculture sector accounts for 10% of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions, whereas other sectors like transportation and electricity contribute over 20 percent.

The EPA's assessment of the agriculture sector only considers emissions from animal digestion, soil management on the farm, manure treatment, and other on-farm practices. The assessment does not include the electricity and transportation costs involved in beef and dairy consumption throughout the wider food supply chain.

In an effort to tackle one small portion of the food supply chain—the livestock methane release on the farm—the Global Dairy Climate Initiative (CGI) has provided $758,776 in grant funding to Dr. Alexander N. Hristov, Dairy Nutrition expert at Penn State.

Hristov is researching ways to reduce methane released from livestock. Hristov's project aims to develop feed additives that could lower methane emissions when cows consume them.

“Our approach involves exploration of microbes and plants as vehicles for delivery of methane inhibitors to the animal,” Alex Hristov, Penn State professor of dairy nutrition said. “Preliminary work showed that novel inhibitor compounds can deliver at least 30% reduction in enteric methane emission at practical application rates. Molecular techniques may be used to enhance inhibitors uptake by fungal strains and investigate plants and microorganisms as delivery mechanisms.”

The GCI, launched in 2021 by the Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research and the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy, is made up of a group of stakeholders in the beef and dairy industries.

“A surefire way to slow the impacts of climate change is to reduce the amount of methane cows produce," said Nikki Dutta, interim scientific program lead for Advanced Animal Systems at the Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.