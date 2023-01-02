What if Earth's problems are not best solved on Earth?

That question helps explain why the challenge of going to Mars could be the driving force in finding solutions for housing here on planet Earth.

A team of researchers from Penn State University accepted a NASA project to design an autonomous system that uses 3D printing technology to create a human shelter on Mars.

The team has been participating in NASA's 3D-Printed Habitat Challenge for almost two years. This Centennial Challenges competition consists of four phases, in which entrants are required to develop advanced 3D printing technology and a cement mixture using indigenous materials.

While the focus of the project is on Mars, the team's breakthroughs in this technology have the potential to revolutionize the construction industry and create sustainable housing options on Earth.

"As we discover solutions to the problems we face, we are realizing the enormous implications of this work. Mars is quite far away and while the possibility of sending this technology to space catches the eye, the reality of its uses on Earth are profound" says Jose Duarte, Stuckeman Chair in Design Innovation Director of the College of Arts and Architecture at Penn State.

Shadi Nazarian, associate professor of the College of Arts and Architecture at Penn State says “The Mars competition has given us the opportunity to expand our understanding of 3D printing in ways we didn’t consider. The result has been breakthroughs that can fundamentally change concrete construction."

"For example, 3D printing does not require formwork, which consumes much of the cost and labor in this industry. I’m excited about how this research helps advance the construction technology that is needed to create sustainable housing options,” Nazarian continued.

To see more about the team's research, click here.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.