State College, Pa. – The U.S. Department of Energy's Advanced Resource Projects Agency-Energy has awarded Pennsylvania State University a $1,200,000 grant to fund research into certain alloys. The grant was funded through the Ultrahigh Temperature Impervious Materials Advancing Turbine Efficiency (ULTIMATE) program.

The research project funded by the grant is titled, "Design and Manufacturing of Ultrahigh Temperature Refractory Alloys." The project will help develop materials and technologies for use in the aviation and power generation industries.

On the awarding of the grants, Congressman Fred Keller made the following statement:

“Congratulations to Penn State for receiving this grant which will fund its important work in developing new energy advancements. I commend ARPA-E for being an important, forward-thinking partner in unlocking new technologies that will help America meet its energy needs for future generations. I look forward to seeing the positive impact that the ULTIMATE program will have for Penn State and our region.”