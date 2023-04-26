State College, Pa. — A Penn State football player allegedly punched a man after being told to leave a party.

Theodore Joseph Johnson, 22, of State College broke the accuser’s sunglasses on Feb. 11 just after 4:30 p.m. near the 400 block of E. Prospect Avenue with the blow, police said. The victim provided a receipt for the sunglasses that were valued at $565.11, according to the affidavit.

Guests of the party were required to wear wristbands, one of the witnesses told police. Johnson allegedly was not wearing one.

Several witnesses, including the victim, were able to identify Johnson from a photograph off a Penn State sports site, State College Police said. After being taken to Mount Nittany for evaluation, the victim was diagnosed with a concussion.

A security company provided surveillance video of the incident to investigators.

“Your Affiant reviewed the video, which shows [accuser] and Johnson arguing, then shows Johnson punching [accuser] in the face,” arresting officers said.

No bail was listed for Johnson, who is being charged with simple assault and criminal mischief. Both are misdemeanors.

Johnson is scheduled to appear before Judge Donald Hahn on May 24 for a preliminary hearing.

Johnson appeared in 11 games for Penn State last year. He finished fourth among Big Ten tight ends with four receiving touchdowns to go with 20 receptions for 328 yards.

Docket sheet

