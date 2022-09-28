Updated 1:07 p.m.

Williamsport, Pa. — Pennsylvania College of Technology sent out an alert via text to students and staff at 12:33 p.m. on Wednesday, alerting them to a shooting incident on the 1000 block of Vine Avenue in the city.

"Penn College police responded to an incident in which shots were fired in the 1000 block of Vine Ave in Williamsport," the message said.

A suspect is in custody, the college said. No injuries were reported.

According to the Lycoming County Police and Fire Radio, the shots were fired at police officers.

