Williamsport, Pa. — Charges were filed against a woman in Williamsport for the illegal transfer of a firearm authorities said was purchased on Feb. 10, 2021.

Genice Wanda Glasper, 21, of Williamsport told police she purchased the firearm for herself. According to the report, Glasper told authorities a male who accompanied her allegedly drove off with the firearm in the trunk of his vehicle.

Williamsport Police said Jahmiere Ali Artis, 20, of Williamsport was charged with firearms not to be carried without a license on Feb. 10 after he was picked up in Sunbury. Officers said he was in possession of the firearm purchased by Glasper at the time of his arrest.

According to the report, officers searched Glasper’s dorm room at the Pennsylvania College of Technology. During the search officers said they located a case for the firearm along with a box of ammunition.

Authorities viewed surveillance video of the transactions and obtained a receipt that showed a total of $349.40 for the purchase.

Glasper was charged with third-degree felony materially false written statement, third-degree misdemeanor statement under penalty, and false reports.

Glasper was given $50,000 unsecured bail during an arraignment on Feb. 15 with Judge Aaron Biichle and was released. Glasper will appear again in Lycoming County Court for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 24.

Docket sheet