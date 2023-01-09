South Williamsport, Pa. — As of Jan. 1, Danielle Gannon is Little League International's full-time graphic designer. She previously held the position in a temporary capacity.

Gannon joined Little League International in July 2022 and has helped with the design and layout of Little League World Series signage and publications; helped with the evolution of the Little League brand; modified and continually developed the 2023 Little League World Series logos; overseen operation of the Little League print shop; assisted with marketing the Little League Store and Museum; and more.

“On behalf of our entire team here at Little League, we are thrilled to be able to give Danni this great opportunity and welcome her onto our staff as a full-time member,” said Kevin Fountain, Little League Senior Director of Communications. “We are very proud of the work that Danni has done for our organization this past year and look forward to her continued contributions as we look to bring the story of Little League to life in new and improved ways.”

Ms. Gannon is a 2022 graduate of Penn College, having majored in graphic design. She volunteers her time and talents doing design work for her local church, and helped rebuild a schoolhouse and small church as part of a service trip to the Dominican Republic in 2016.

“I am honored and thankful to have this opportunity to stay on and work full-time for the Little League organization,” said Ms. Gannon. “My time at Little League these past six months has been very rewarding and I look forward to being able to continue to enhance the Little League brand as we continue to find new ways to bring the experience to children all around the world each year.”

