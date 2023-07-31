Paul Reuben, popularly known as Pee-wee Herman, has died after his battle with cancer. He was 70 years old.

A post on Reuben’s official social media account confirmed his death on Monday.

“Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness,” the post read. “Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit.”

Reuben was an actor, writer, film producer and comedian but was best known for his character Pee-wee Herman.

In 1982, Reuben was the star of "The Pee-wee Herman Show" after which he began doing all of his public appearances and interviews as Pee-wee. In 1985, "Pee-wee’s Big Adventure" came out. The movie was directed by Tim Burton, according to Walk of Fame.

Reuben later starred as Pee-wee in the CBS Saturday morning children's program "Pee-wee's Playhouse."

Since then, Reuben has been making cameos and guest appearances in a number of projects including "Reno 911!," "30 Rock," and "Pushing Daisies."

Before Reuben’s death, it was not disclosed that he was fighting cancer.

The announcement of his death included a personal statement from the actor that explained why he had kept his medical condition private.

“Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years," he wrote. "I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you.”

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.