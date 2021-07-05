Williamsport, Pa. -- Around 10:40 Sunday night, police were called to the scene around the 900 block of High Street near Fourth Avenue where two male adult pedestrians were reported to have been struck by a car on High Street.

The vehicle was traveling westbound, according to police.

The two men, one 24 years old, the other 35, were reported to have severe injuries and were transported to UPMC Susquehanna at Williamsport for medical treatment. The 24-year-old later succumbed to his injuries, according to a news release.

Members of the Pennsylvania State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit did respond to assist Williamsport Police with the investigation.