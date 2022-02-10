Fatality_NCPApna_2020.jpg

Orwell Twp., Pa. -- A 27-year-old driver struck an 80-year-old man who was walking across the road on February 9 around 7:50 in the morning, causing fatal injuries.

Police said Donald Allis of Wyalusing was walking across C.C. Allis Road in the 1600 block when a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Ryan Strope of Rome was traveling southbound. 

The Silverado struck Allis head-on in the southbound lane, according to a police report filed by Pennsylvania State Police - Towanda.

Allis was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The incident is being investgated by PSP Towanda Trooper Brett Cohen. PSP Towanda was assisted on scene by Towanda FSU, PSP Troop P C.A.R.S. members, the Bradford County Coroner's office, PennDOT, H.O.P.S EMS, Guthrie EMS, Le Raysville Fire, Herrick Fire, and Jack Williams Towing.


