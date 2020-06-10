A 14-year-old pedestrian was struck and dragged by a Buick sedan after a woman allegedly high on PCP backed into her, Williamsport city police reported.

The victim was LifeFlighted to Geisinger with serious injuries and spent approximately one week in a coma, police said.

The driver, 40-year-old Vanessa L. Weaver, of Williamsport, allegedly smoked a cigarette dipped in Phencyclidine, a dissociative anesthetic drug, prior to the incident on May 7.

The PCP-dipped cigarette was recovered from the driver's door pocket, Officer A. Stevens of the Williamsport Bureau of Police said.

According to witnesses, Weaver backed up the while the victim was standing on the open side of the driver's door.

The victim was subsequently struck with the door and dragged approximately 40 feet, police said.

Aggravated assault by vehicle charges were filed against Weaver on Monday.

"Weaver did admit to drinking three beers and smoking PCP prior to driving," Stevens wrote.

The victim suffered injuries including skull fractures, brain hemorrhage, brain herniation and coronary injuries, according to Stevens.

Weaver reportedly drove the victim and a witness to the Family Dollar just prior to the incident.

While at the Family Dollar, Weaver allegedly smoked the PCP-dipped cigarette, the witness told police.

The witness told police Weaver placed the PCP-dipped cigarette in the driver's door pocket after the victim told her to stop smoking the drug, according to Stevens.

"The dipped cigarette could be observed sitting in the driver's door pocket and was eventually recovered," Stevens wrote.

Weaver reportedly backed into a utility pole prior to driving to the Family Dollar, Stevens said.

Weaver was still in the driver's seat of her Buick four-door sedan facing northeast on Washington Boulevard when police arrived. Her car was in reverse gear and still running, according to the affidavit.

"Weaver was staring out the windshield with a blank stare on her face," Stevens wrote.

According to police, she refused to exit the vehicle and had to be physically removed from the driver's seat.

"Weaver ultimately grasped the steering wheel as I first attempted to pull her form the vehicle," Stevens wrote.

Blood toxicoloy results for Weaver are still pending.

Weaver was incarcerated on June 8 in lieu of $250,000 monetary bail set by Magisterial District Judge Aaron S. Biichle.

She's being held on the following charges:

One count of second degree felony aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI

One count of third degree felony aggravated assault by vehicle

Two counts of second degree felony endangering the welfare of children

Two counts of second degree misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person

One count of second degree misdemeanor simple assault

Three counts of first degree misdemeanor DUI - juvenile present

One count of ungraded misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance,

One ungraded misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia

and summary traffic charges.

Docket sheet