Williamsport, Pa. -- A pedestrian was struck on the 200 block of Washington Blvd. on Tuesday night just before 7 p.m., according to a news release from the Williamsport Bureau of Police.

The man was a resident on Washington Blvd. and had been attempting to retrieve his dog from the street at the time he was struck by a traveling motorist, the release stated.

According to multiple witnesses on scene, the man was first struck by the vehicle, then struck a parked vehicle before coming to rest in the street. Witnesses said the driver did stop and wait for police.

The man was transported via ambulance to UPMC Williamsport, and, according to a source close to the incident, was airlifted to Danville around 10 p.m.

The man's identity has not been released by authorities.

This incident is still under investigation by Williamsport Bureau of Police.