Williamsport, Pa. -- The Lycoming County Coroner identified the victim struck by a vehicle on the 900 block of High Street on July 4.

Coroner Chuck E. Kiessling, Jr. said Christopher Welch, 24, was crossing HIgh Street around 10:40 p.m. with a second man when they were both struck by a car traveling westbound. Welch was in cardiac arrest at the scene and transported to UPMC Susquehanna in Williamsport.

Welch was pronounced dead at 11:09 p.m. from multiple blunt force trauma.

The second victim, a 35-year-old man was also transported to UPMC. No word has been released on his condition.

The investigation by the Williamsport Bureau of Police and Lycoming County Coroner's office continues. The driver of the car has not been identified.