Sayre, Pa. — A 39-year-old Sayre woman is accused of inserting an empty liquor bottle into herself after being asked to clean up trash.

Police responded on Sept. 14 when several witnesses called authorities to a home near the 100 block of Higgins Avenue in Sayre. Witnesses said Sheena Marie Barto became hostile when they asked her to clean up garbage she'd thrown in the roadway in front of her house.

Barto allegedly flashed her genitals and began using a Peach Schnapps bottle to perform sex acts on herself in front of witnesses.

When police arrived at the house just after 8 p.m., they saw a garbage can in the middle of the road and trash strewn about.

They questioned Barto, who said she had taken out the trash because the following day was garbage day. Police asked if anything else had happened that night and Barto replied, “You tell me," according to Thomas.

“I then advised her that they stated she was flashing her woman parts and doing inappropriate things,” Thomas wrote.

Barto admitted to inserting the bottle into her vagina and deliberately doing it so people would see, Thomas said.

Barto was charged with second-degree misdemeanor indecent exposure, open lewdness, and disorderly conduct on Sept. 14 after officers took her into custody.

Barto is being held at the Bradford County Prison in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail. She is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 18 with Judge Larry Hurley.

