Centre County -- The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) last week awarded $119,219 in grant money to Centre County community and criminal justice programs.

The grants awarded are:

$100,000 to Centre Safe, formerly known as the Centre County Women's Resource Center, which works with victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking. The grant money will specifically go towards helping victims of child sexual abuse.

$10,000 awarded to Penn State University for the Pennsylvania Youth Survey, a statewide survey of junior and senior high school students that is conducted every two years. The survey assesses risk factors related to violence such as bullying and drug use.

$9,216 to Centre County Commissions, expanding the use of body cameras at the Centre County Correctional Facility.

“These investments will be extremely beneficial to our communities in a number of areas, including providing vital services to help victims of crime, implement programs and assess services for youth, and also protect our county corrections officers while on duty,” said State Representative Conklin.