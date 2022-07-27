Lock Haven, Pa. — Clinton County District Attorney Dave Strouse said at no point did Nathan William Weaver, 34, admit to guilt during his sentencing in an effort to give any type of closure to a victim.

He was charged in 2019 by Lock Haven City Police with aggravated indecent assault without consent. His accuser said she was raped when she was unconscious.

Weaver’s lack of admission mattered little Monday in Clinton County Court when the judge handed down a sentence of 21 years. Weaver, who was called a “monster” during testimony by his accuser, will be eligible for parole after nine and half years of served time.

As part of Weaver’s conviction of nolo contendere to the second-degree felony charge of aggravated indecent assault, he will be labeled a sexually violent predator for the rest of his life. It is the highest level of Megan’s Law Registration required in Pennsylvania.

Upon Weaver’s release from state prison, he will serve three years of probation. Judge Michael Salisbury told Weaver he was a predator and needed to be removed from society just prior to sentencing, according to a release from the Clinton County District Attorney’s Office.

“He will sit there and shake his head, deny doing anything wrong, and somehow this will all be about him,” Weaver’s victim said during testimony. “He will never take responsibility.”

Weaver only spoke directly to Judge Salisbury briefly, saying “I’m not the monster they paint me to be,” just before being sentenced on the charges.

DNA led to the 2019 charges after investigators used a sexual assault examination kit on the victim. Following his arrest, Weaver entered a no contest plea, but filed a petition to withdraw his plea just before sentencing.

Weaver told police during three different interviews he had never touched the victim. Strouse said Weaver has called the victim a liar for three years despite the evidence against him.

Strouse presented 12 witnesses during Weaver’s trial that included two who testified to having experiences similar to the victim. Both testified they fell asleep after being given drinks and awoke to find Weaver attempting to engage in sexual contact.

Strouse applauded the victim’s courage, saying she finally deserved to hear “we believe you” from the jury.

