Paxinos man charged with perjury stemming from sexual assault case

Lock Haven, Pa. – After allegedly lying under oath in Clinton County Court about a sexual assault, a Paxinos man recently was charged with one felony count of perjury.

Nathan William Weaver, 33, was charged in 2019 by Lock Haven City Police with raping an unconscious victim on Oct. 26, 2018. He pleaded no contest to aggravated indecent assault without consent on Nov. 6. Just before he was set to be sentenced to a three-to-six year state prison term in February, Weaver withdrew his plea.

With the case reopen to testimony, Weaver made a number of contradicting statements at a hearing in February, Clinton County District Attorney Dave Strouse said. Weaver claimed he had consensual sexual intercourse with the victim, initiated by the victim, and therefore was not guilty.

"Weaver also testified that police officer had never asked him whether he had consensual sexual intercourse with the victim, and that they only ever accused him of being a rapist during his police interviews," Strouse said.

Three separate Lock Haven Police officers testified after Weaver. Each said that they did ask Weaver if he'd had consensual sex with the victim; in each interview, Weaver denied ever touching the victim, Strouse said.

"During his interview with Officer Andrew Fisher on the same night as alleged sexual assault, Fisher testified that Weaver told him that he hadn't had sex in weeks, and that he 'checked himself out down there' and he definitely didn't have sex," Strouse said.

Sergeant Elizabeth Gregory testified that Weaver denied ever touching the victim and said 'he was on top of the covers and she was under the covers,'" Strouse said.

Detective Rich Simpson testified that he asked Weaver if his DNA would be found on the victim and that Weaver said no because he "never touched her."

Weaver's DNA matches DNA from the victim's sexual assault nurse examiner's kit, Strouse said.

Weaver's sexual assault case is scheduled for jury selection on May 14 and trial on June 10.

