Shanksville, Pa. — Paul Veneto has completed his 300-mile journey in remembrance of September 11.

Veneto, a retired United Airlines flight attendant, pushed a beverage cart from New Jersey to western Pennsylvania. A walk he called "sacred," Veneto retraced the journey flown by Flight 93 until it crashed in Shanksville to honor his colleagues who were killed 22 years ago.

“This is a hard day,” he shared on a Facebook post to the family of LeRoy Homer Jr. “But a happy day, because we get to meet new people, like you.”

LeRoy, the first officer on United Flight 93, lost his life during the 9/11 attack.

Veneto began his journey by foot on Monday, Aug. 28. The plane left Newark at 8:42 a.m. with 37 passengers and seven crew members on board.

He made it to the airport sometime around noon on Monday, Sept. 11.

Veneto completed his first "push" in 2021 from Gate C-19 where Flight 175 left Boston to the site of the 9/11 Memorial in New York City, according to a video on his website.

This was the third remembrance walk by Vento, with a fourth and final already planned.

